Liverpool FC forward Mohamed Salah is reportedly unhappy with the contract extension offers that are being sent his way by the Reds. The Egyptian is reportedly happy to stay with the club, but only if he is paid in the same salary range as Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah's existing contract lasts until the summer of 2023, but Liverpool do not want to wait until the last minute before they lock down their star forward. Hence, offers have already been put on the table, but the player isn't satisfied with what the club is offering.

According to Marca, Salah feels that he has been underappreciated by the club and by the football world in general, including the media. He has performed consistently well in recent years, delivering the goals and the titles to Anfield. However, he still isn't being regarded as the star that he feels he already is. One way he wants to remedy the situation is to be paid in the same range as the likes of Ronaldo and even Kevin De Bruyne.

The hard truth is, Liverpool can't afford to splash the cash like some of their other European rivals. Salah and his agent are convinced that he deserves a Cristiano-level salary, but it is starting to become clear that they may need to look elsewhere to get it.

Manager Jurgen Klopp hinted that the club isn't scrambling to meet the player's demands. In a press conference last Friday, he said: "Mo definitely expects this club to be ambitious. We were in the last few years and we are. ... We cannot do much more. That's how it is."

He added that the ball is in the player's court, and the club had already reached its limit in the latest offer. "I think, meanwhile, it's Mo's decision. The club did what the club can do. There is nothing bad to say about it. It is all fine from my point of view. Nothing happened further, no signing, no rejection. We just have to wait for that. It's completely fine, there's no rush," he added.

The offers will surely come in this summer, and it remains to be seen if any of the other European giants can meet Salah's salary demands.