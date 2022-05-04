Liverpool FC has made it into the UEFA Champions League final once more after defeating Villarreal in the semi-finals 5-2 on aggregate. Reds striker Mohamed Salah admitted that given the choice, he wants to face Real Madrid CF in the final. Clearly, Salah and perhaps many of his teammates and Liverpool fans are still feeling the sting from their defeat against Real Madrid in the 2018 final.

It has been many years since then, but it may still feel like yesterday for Liverpool if they think about the missed opportunity. They did win the title the following year, but it seems evident that Salah is still having nightmares about that tackle from then-Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. While pressing forward, Salah had tangled his arm over Ramos, who did not back off and proceeded to take him down. This resulted in a shoulder injury that sent the Egyptian out of the game in tears.

Needless to say, Liverpool were demoralised after losing their star striker, and Real Madrid proceeded to dominate the final with a 3-1 victory.

This season, many of the same players are still around for both sides, even though Ramos himself has moved on to join Paris Saint-Germain. Nevertheless, Salah is eager to face a slightly different Real Madrid side so he can finally put the matter to bed.

They did have the opportunity last season in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, but there was no revenge as Los Blancos eliminated them with a 3-1 aggregate scoreline. This season, Salah wants to try again.

For that to happen, Real Madrid will need to overcome a one-goal deficit against Manchester City, who won the first leg of the other semi-finals 4-3. The second leg takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday night, and Real Madrid are confident about staging yet another magical comeback.

Real Madrid have already been crowned champions in Spain, but Man City and Liverpool are still battling for the Premier League trophy. Pep Guardiola's men are sitting with a one-point advantage over Liverpool, but the Reds are hoping to secure every trophy that is still available to them. They are on the verge of a quadruple this season, and Salah wants to achieve the feat along with finally exacting revenge upon Real Madrid.