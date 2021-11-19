Liverpool have been handed a triple injury boost ahead of Arsenal's visit on Saturday after Jurgen Klopp confirmed the possible availability of three key first-team players, who were initially thought to be unavailable. The Reds are looking to bounce back from a shock loss to West Ham United in their last Premier League outing before the international break.

Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson were all expected to potentially sit out the game against the Gunners after picking up knocks while on international duty. The trio have been key members of Klopp's starting XI this season, and it would have been a big blow for the title chasing Reds.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund boss has given a positive update on all three players ahead of the game against Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday. Mane, according to Klopp, is a certainty to play, while the two other players are in contention despite minor knocks. The Senegal international picked up a rib injury while with the national team last weekend.

"Sadio is fine – painful but fine. Everybody who had a rib bruise knows it's an annoying thing. But Sad trained here with us now in all sessions," Klopp told Liverpool's official site Friday. "We took him out a little bit earlier here and there when we knew now it will be full contact, stuff like this, just to give it a bit more time to settle. But he looks fine."

Robertson, meanwhile, looked to have tweaked his hamstring, as he came off with ten minutes to go during Scotland's World Cup qualifier win over Denmark on Tuesday. But Klopp has confirmed that it was just delayed onset muscle soreness, and lauded the defender for making the right decision and coming off the pitch early.

"Robbo was lucky, we can probably say. It was a little bit DOMS, the intensity of all the games he played probably, rather than anything else," The German boss said. "He was smart enough to [make] the right decision, he went off early, which he usually is not doing. But in this case it was absolutely right, and so there's a good chance that he can be involved at the weekend."

Henderson, on the other hand, pulled out of England's clash against San Marino earlier in the week due to a series of injury issues. Klopp admitted that while he is a little more injured than the aforementioned duo, he could still play a part against Mikel Arteta's side this weekend.

"Hendo, a little bit more [injured] than Robbo but a chance for the weekend. So we are working on that. It's not a serious injury but in this short period of time we have to see if he is ready for Saturday. But after that, 100 per cent, and possibly for Arsenal as well."

Liverpool are currently four points off league leaders Chelsea in fourth place, and could be overtaken by Arsenal if they lose to the Gunners on Saturday. Arteta's side, who are among the in-form sides in the league, sit just two points below the Reds in fifth place.