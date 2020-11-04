Liverpool and their manager, Jurgen Klopp, will have a night to remember as the Reds thrashed Atalanta 5-0 in their UEFA Champions League Group D encounter at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday.

In-form Diogo Jota scored a brilliant hat-trick, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane also found the back of the net. As a result of their convincing victory against the Italians, Klopp's side has now won all three group games without conceding a single goal. They will play three more matches in the group, and a victory in only one of those matches will confirm the Reds' qualification for the knockout stages.

Klopp would be excited by the way Jota played against the Serie A side. The 23-year old Portuguese international deserved a spot in the starting lineup and he proved it when given a chance. On Tuesday, Jota scored in a fourth consecutive match and showed why Klopp chose him ahead of Roberto Firmino.

Jota executed a delightful opener in the 16th minute before doubling the lead for his side with a thumping strike in the 33rd minute. His third came in during the second half, as he collected Mane's pass before beating Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello to net the ball.

Before Jota completed his hat-trick, the Reds were already 4-0 up, thanks to the two quick-fire goals during the start of the second half from Salah and Mane. They took full advantage of Atalanta's exposed backline.

On the other hand, Atalanta had some opportunities to minimise their deficit but Duvan Zapata's shot hit the post and two efforts from Luis Muriel were too easy for Liverpool keeper Alisson to handle.

According to BBC, Jota said, "I don't know if it's the best moment of my career but obviously scoring goals is my way of playing football. I'm happy with this, a great win away in Champions League, a good moment, and a good night." Speaking about Sunday's game against Manchester City, the Portuguese said, "Well five goals, that doesn't happen so often to score five in one game. The clean sheet as well - if we can keep a clean sheet against City, we will win the game."

Liverpool's latest win is the biggest ever away victory by any English club against Italian opposition in any European competition. Atalanta's defeat is the second-biggest by any Italian side on home soil in European competitions. Their 0-5 humiliation ranks after Roma's 1-7 Champions League loss against Bayern Munich in 2014.