As the summer transfer window quickly approaches, it has been reported that Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has agreed to the terms of a new contract with FC Barcelona.

The Argentine is reportedly moving to the Catalan side on a free transfer after confirming earlier this year that he has not extended his contract with the Sky Blues. Aguero will be making a La Liga homecoming after spending a decade in the Premier League if all the reports prove true.

The 32-year-old has reportedly reached an agreement to join Barcelona at no cost to the club because he is a free agent. This situation is ideal for Barcelona, who are currently in the middle of a financial crisis. They are looking for ways to upgrade their squad without spending too much money.

Of course, despite the absence of a transfer fee, Aguero will still set Barcelona back by five million euros per year in terms of his salary. According to Marca, the player has agreed to a two-year-deal to stay at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona has not made an official announcement, but this is the first piece of a massive puzzle that needs to be formed in the upcoming summer transfer window. The club is reportedly looking to offload a large number of players to generate funds. At the same time, they need to make some key signings in order to stay competitive next season.

Captain Lionel Messi has reportedly put a priority on the quality of the squad for next season, and will only consider a contract extension if he feels satisfied with Barcelona's plans for the future. The Aguero signing is reportedly only one of several moves that club president Joan Laporta is putting into motion in order to convince Messi to stay.

The two Argentine players are good friends, although it has been reported that Messi himself did not make a special request to sign his friend.