For Mac enthusiasts, the end of 2022 has been rather disappointing because the rumored releases of the new models of the MacBook Pro and Mac mini never happened. However, it looks like 2023 will make up for it as Apple is rumored to be launching a couple of new MacBook Pros next year, including a model powered by the powerful M3 processor by late 2023.

Various sources are now saying that Apple is already trying to move on from the M2 processors. According to a Macworld.com report, the company is preparing several Macs to make the switch to the more powerful M3 processor including the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac, and Mac mini.

The M2 processor was introduced by Apple in June 2022, nearly 18 months after the M1 came out. At the moment, however, the M2 chip is only found in the MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the iPad Pro. Other gadgets that were expected to be powered by the M2 processor include the 24-inch iMac that is expected to arrive sometime next year, and the Mac mini, which was supposed to launch this fall.

LeaksApplePro claims that the quick switch to the M3 chip won't disrupt the spring releases of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which are anticipated to have M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, or the highly anticipated arrival of the high-end Mac mini, which is also expected to have an M2 Pro. Curiously, the source doesn't completely exclude the possibility of an M2 Mac mini in March 2023, which in that scenario would have a shelf life of approximately 9–10 months if the M3 rumors are accurate.

Although the M3's inclusion in Apple's lineup is certain to cause some confusion, it also makes some sense in light of earlier rumors. It could make sense for Apple to release a 3nm M3 along with the M2 Pro and M2 Max CPUs given that some earlier sources indicated Apple would transition to a 3nm manufacturing for the more expensive variants of the M2.

Fans can expect a number of new Macs, including the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, Mac Studio, iMac Pro, and the long-awaited Mac Pro, to be released in 2023, regardless of the processors that power them. A new 27-inch LED microdisplay with ProMotion technology is also reportedly in the pipeline.