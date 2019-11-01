Mackenzie Davis talked about feeling a rush of adrenaline when she filmed her fight scene in "Terminator: Dark Fate" while in the nude. She admitted that it was a cool experience.

Davis explained the complicated nature of performing such a scene while completely naked during a guest appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday. The 32-year-old Canadian actress said that it clearly limited her movements.

"There's a lot of adrenaline about being naked in front of people so that affects the weight of your punches," she said.

However, Davis did not feel awkward about it at all. She even thought it was "cool" to film the fight scene while completely in the nude. She explained that "it's cool because you can't get tripped up with anything so you just sort of really understand your limitations."

Despite the state of undress, the actress decided to just enjoy every minute of it. She even opted out of wearing a modesty garment which is typically used while filming nude scenes. She described the garment as "disgusting underwear" and that putting it on was like "trussing a turkey." Davis decided to go without the garment because she realised that it was "so much nicer to just be nude and not sort of embellish it with these weird lines."

This is not the first time Davis talked about stripping naked for "Terminator: Dark Fate." She revealed in an interview with On Demand Entertainment that she prepared her body for the said scene and went on a strict diet. She ate a lot but just not the food that she wanted to eat. Davis shared that she endured "starvation weeks" that turned into months ( because filming kept postponing) just to get her body in perfect shape for her naked scene.

Davis plays the half-human and half-robot Grace in "Terminator: Dark Fate." This is her second similar role since she played a replicant in "Blade Runner 2049." In the said fighting scene, her character falls from the sky completely naked (which is how it is with "Terminator" robots entering the human realm from the future) before she goes on a fighting rampage.

"Terminator: Dark Fate" opens in theaters on Friday. Davis stars alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, and more.