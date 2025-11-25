The death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has taken a dramatic new turn after Telegram founder Pavel Durov claimed that France, and potentially President Emmanuel Macron himself, could be connected to the killing.

The extraordinary allegations, posted online, have fuelled widespread speculation and intensified scrutiny of both the investigation and Durov's long-running conflict with French authorities.

How Durov's Claims Escalated the Debate

Pavel Durov made the comments in response to conservative commentator Candace Owens, who had publicly alleged that a high-ranking French official warned her of attempts to orchestrate her assassination.

Durov said that after reviewing Kirk's speeches and messages about France, he found Owens' information about possible French involvement in Kirk's death entirely plausible.

Durov highlighted that Kirk had repeatedly attacked the French government, particularly after Durov was detained in Paris in 2024 over offences linked to Telegram users.

He also referenced a post in which Kirk called on President Donald Trump to impose a 300 per cent tariff on French imports unless all charges against Durov were dropped. This, Durov suggested, could have provided a motive for retaliation.

Owens had claimed that French officials had authorised professional units to target her and that individuals investigating what she called the truth about the Macrons had died under suspicious circumstances.

While she did not provide evidence, her statements set the stage for Durov's intervention, which carried considerable weight given his global profile and strained relationship with France.

After reviewing everything Charlie Kirk has ever said about Macron’s France, I find Candace’s info about French involvement in his death entirely plausible.



Charlie even called for 300% tariffs on France until the charges against me were dropped: https://t.co/6JLy6PzNqS 🙏 https://t.co/qm6Laz0cfI — Pavel Durov (@durov) November 23, 2025

🚨 URGENT

Two days ago I was contacted by a high-ranking employee of the French Government. After determining this person's position and proximity to the French couple, I have deemed the information they gave me to be credible enough to share publicly in the event that something…

Charlie Kirk's Killing and the Suspect Behind Bars

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on 10 September during a public appearance at a university in Utah. The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder and related offences. Prosecutors have indicated they may seek the death penalty. No official link to France has been established by investigators in Utah.

Owens suggested that Robinson had connections to an individual who trained with France's Foreign Legion 13th Brigade, implying that a broader international network may have been involved.

Again, no public evidence has been released to support these claims, and officials in the United States have not commented on any foreign link.

Despite this, Durov's commentary added fuel to an already charged environment. By amplifying Owens' claims and connecting them to Kirk's political statements about France, he helped push the discussion far beyond Utah and into international political territory. His remarks also revived questions about the nature of his 2024 detention and whether it had lasting diplomatic consequences.

Durov's Troubled History With France

Durov has a complex relationship with French authorities. In 2024, he was stopped at a Paris airport and held over allegations related to crimes facilitated by Telegram. He has repeatedly argued that detaining him for offences committed by platform users was legally absurd. He has also accused the French secret service of pressuring him to censor conservative voices in Romania ahead of a presidential election later struck down by the Constitutional Court.

These events appear to have shaped his interpretation of Kirk's shooting. Durov has stated that he believes the French government has embarked on what he calls a crusade against free speech and technology platforms. His support for Owens' allegations fits into a broader narrative in which he casts himself and his platform as targets of political retaliation by Western governments.

Although Durov himself holds French citizenship, he has been sharply critical of the country's approach to digital regulation, surveillance, and online speech. His comments about Kirk's death have intensified an already tense relationship.

The Global Reaction and Ongoing Uncertainty

Officials in France have not responded to the allegations. No evidence has been provided by Owens or Durov to substantiate claims of French involvement, and investigators in Utah continue to treat the case as a domestic shooting.

Still, the combination of Durov's reputation, Kirk's high-profile political activism and Owens' dramatic statements has created a global discussion that blends geopolitics, online influence and violent extremism.