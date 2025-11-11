The Polish woman who introduced herself as the grown-up Madeleine McCann is scheduled for deportation after her guilty verdict for harassing the missing toddler's parents.

Julia Wandelt, aged 24, tortured Kate and Gerry McCann for three years, turning up at their home and claiming to be their missing daughter.

She also bothered them with numerous messages, calls and voicemail to demand a DNA test to prove that she was the three-year-old child who disappeared in 2007 while the family was having their holiday in Praia Da Luz in the province of Algarve, Portugal.

A five-week trial held at the Leicester Crown Court found Wandelt guilty of harassment.

She spent six months in prison on Friday, but her total jail time was nine months since she was arrested at Bristol Airport in February. It meant that she could have ended her prison time, but she remained in custody.

Significant Risk in the Future

According to The Daily Mail, a judge already served a 'notice of deportation,' which means Wendelt's fate is now a 'matter for the Secretary of State as to how things proceed'.

Previously, the convicted harasser declared to the court that she did not want to stay in the UK and she enjoys a 'life here in Poland' with her cats and her boyfriend.

The report also revealed that the Home Office already confirmed that she needs to go back to her home country since 'has begun deportation proceedings in Ms Wandelt's case' after the result of her trial on Friday.

The judge who handled Wandlet's case also told her that she can be a 'significant risk of the harassment of the McCanns in the future'.

Reaction of Madeline's Parents on the Guilty Verdict

The Daily Mail also published a statement from the McCanns after Wandelt's verdict.

According to Mr and Mrs McCann, 'Despite the jury's guilty verdict of harassment, we take no pleasure in the result. Like most people, we did not want to go through a court process and only wanted the harassment to stop.'

They also added that the decision to prosecute was made by the Crown Prosecution Service using the evidence gathered by the police.

'We hope Ms Wandelt will receive the appropriate care and support she needs and any vulnerability will not be exploited by others,' they added.

The parents are also asking the public to call the police if they find any new evidence relating to the mysterious disappearance of their daughter.

Prime Suspect Can Get Out of Germany

Meanwhile, the main suspect for Madeleine's disappearance will be allowed to travel anywhere he wants to, based on the legal decision made in Germany.

Christian Brueckner, considered a primary suspect in the long-running child disappearance case, is now allowed to get out of Germany after living in tents when he was released from prison on 17 September.

When he ended his seven-year sentence in September, Brueckner was required to wear an electronic ankle tag for the next five years and to keep in touch with a probation officer. He was also compelled to disclose his home address and give up his passport upon his release.

However, a German court decided to lift the condition that requires him to stay in Germany, according to The Mirror.

While Brueckner denied his involvement with Madeleine's disappearance, he remains the primary suspect of both the German and the British authorities.