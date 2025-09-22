The harrowing moments before the death of the 19-year-old from Oswalkdtristle, Lancashire, after he went missing while on holiday in Tenerife, Spain, in June 2024, were shown in a new documentary from Channel 4, as reported by The Mirror.

In the documentary, Slater's mum Debbie Duncan accessed his Snapchat account after retrieving his personal belongings, including his phone. She found a desperate message from her son meant for his friend.

The message was supposed to go to Bradley Geoghegan, one of Slater's long-time friends.

Duncan recalled how Geoghegan reacted when he finally received the message.

'So the message was obviously just flying around and then the message sent to Brad, which obviously gave Brad a fright,' she said. 'He messaged me straight away "are you on Jay's phone?" I said yeah we've just signed into his Snapchat.'

Duncan shared that her son told Geoghegan that he was 'not going to make it,' which she felt that her son already knew that he would not survive.

Final Call From the Mountains

Slater's other friend, Lucy Law, also mentioned in the documentary that she received a call from him before he passed on.

Law said that she called the local police in Tenerife after talking to Slater on the phone.

'My friend, he's met some people, and they've drove him up into the mountains. I don't know why and he's left the house,' she told the police. 'And I don't know if something happened, and I was telling him, you need to go back to your friends and tell them to drive you back down. And he said, "No, I can't. I can't." But I don't know why that was.'

The police asked her for her friend's name, which she confirmed was Jay Slater, who requested to be rescued.

She also told the authorities that he said he might die during that time, then the phone call dropped.

It was the first time for the public to hear the audio of Law's conversation with the police, adding more details to the fateful incident that happened to the British teenager in June last year.

After the call, the police conducted a large-scale search and rescue operation, which ended with the discovery of his body at the San Juan Lopez ravine in a secluded village called Masca on 15 July.

Mum's Fight Against Fake News

Duncan called for new regulations to stop the spread of fake news online about missing people.

The grieving mother said that 'armchair detectives' are making 'shocking' theories about her son that 'completely dehumanised' him.

One of the biggest conspiracy theories about Slater claimed that he is still alive and hiding, and then he will come out to claim the money generated from the emergency GoFundMe campaign for his family.

'How can you say the F-word on Facebook and have your account removed, but people can say what they like about my son and that's fine?' she asked during a talk with The Times.

She also told The Mirror that she aims to fight for her son's name after the media chaos surrounding his death.

'To continue making videos (and posting them online) more than 12 months on, going through every bit of detail over and over again is shocking. When will it stop?' she said. 'Social media is good for spreading awareness, but can also be the work of the devil.'

Channel 4's documentary 'The Disappearance of Jay Slater' will air on Sunday, 28 September, at 9:00pm.