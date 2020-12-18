Mads Mikkelsen has apparently not discussed how he should approach the role of the villain wizard Gellert Grindelwald in "Fantastic Beasts 3" with Johnny Depp, as he does not know the actor well.

The "Hannibal" star admitted in a recent interview with the Associated Press that there is no way for him to talk about the character with Depp. He does not have the actor's phone number and does not know him. He said the only way to approach Grindelwald in the movie is to bridge the gap between the two versions of the character.

"No, I don't know him. I met him once. I wish I had his phone number but unfortunately, that's not the case," Mikkelsen said of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

"Yeah, there's nothing else I can do, to be honest. That's the only approach I can have, to connect the bridge between what he did and what I'm going to do. And then we'll see where it lands," he explained.

In the interview, Mikkelsen revealed that he has been on the set of "Fantastic Beasts 3" in London. The sequel is currently in production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. He said he has been there for a week and so far, everyone has been "fantastic."

"They're fantastic, nice people. David [Yates] is a fantastic, super nice, wonderful director. So far, it's been great," he shared.

The "Polar" star is thankful and happy to be part of "Fantastic Beasts 3", albeit he admitted that his casting came as a "shocker" given its circumstances. He stepped in the role of Grindelwald after Warner Bros. asked Depp to resign from the franchise following his defeat against The Sun over its "wife-beater" article. Mikkelsen is said to be Yates' favourite and first choice to play the villain wizard.