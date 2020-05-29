If everything goes according to plan, the Premier League will restart on June 17. On the first matchday, Manchester City will take on Arsenal, while Aston Villa and Sheffield United would compete in another match.

This would only be possible if the UK government finally approves the league's resumption plans.

If approved, a full round of fixtures would be played during the weekend of June 19-21. 92 matches remain in the season. It has been decided that all matches will be played behind closed doors in an attempt to restrict any further coronavirus infection.

The government has yet to issue safety guidelines that are to be followed during matches in order to sustain the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said, "The Premier League and our clubs are proud to have incredibly passionate and loyal supporters. It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home."

Masters also added that the resumption date could not be confirmed until the league authorities and clubs meet all the safety requirements.

According to the BBC, the clubs have agreed to complete the season before July 25.

It has also been understood that in order to finish within this time-frame, the league would be required to play matches over six weekends and three midweek rounds.

As of now, Liverpool is leading the table with 82 points from 29 matches. They are 25 points clear of defending champions Manchester City. On the other hand, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, and Norwich City are lurking in the relegation zone.

The Reds are chasing their first league title in the last three decades. They have the possibility of clinching the title during their first game following the suspension, if they win the encounter. However, for that to happen, second-placed Manchester City must lose against Arsenal.

Even if that doesn't happen, Liverpool is so close to the title that it is just a matter of time until Jurgen Klopp's men lift the trophy at the end of the season.

It is understood that if the season is somehow abandoned and matches are not played as planned, the league authorities would have to offer a rebate worth £340 million to the broadcasting companies.