The new date for the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United has been revealed. The new date of play has been decided to be Wednesday, February 19. The game will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

The game was originally due on Sunday, February 9. The arrival of Storm Ciara has led to adverse weather conditions. As a result, the match was postponed. Interestingly, the game will be played on the same night along with some of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 fixtures.

Since their 0-2 loss at Tottenham on 2 February, this will be the first time for Manchester City to take the field. The Hammers, on the other hand, will play their first match since they drew 3-3 against Brighton on February 1. West Ham is reported to be offering their fans free transportation to the venue.

Meanwhile, the rearranged schedule has interrupted both City and West Ham's original winter break. The break was scheduled between February 9 and 22. In case the circumstances were normal, UEFA would have frowned upon the FA's decision to organise a Premier League match on the same night as Champions League games.

In fact, they still wouldn't want such a thing to happen. However, UEFA's governing body understands that Manchester City is trapped in a tricky position because of a problem that they had no control over.

Once the March international break ends, there would only be two spare midweek slots available. City is already in need of one slot as they will play against Arsenal. The game between the Gunners and the Sky Blues previously got postponed as the latter reached the EFL Cup final.

City and West Ham are both still technically on their winter breaks. BBC reports that it felt within reason to ask both teams to play on the newly scheduled date as both teams would return to training this weekend.

Defending champions City are second in this year's Premier League table, with a whopping gap of 22 points behind Liverpool. Last year, Guardiola's boys won the league for the second consecutive time by just a point's lead at the top.

Liverpool had fallen one point short and had to stay content with being the runners-up. This year, Liverpool's dominating form raises the question of whether Manchester City has a chance of making a hat-trick of Premier League triumphs. The Reds are on their way to bidding farewell to their three decade long league title drought.