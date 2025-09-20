A hot air balloon flight ended in tragedy on Friday morning after a man fell to his death in the West Sussex countryside. Police have confirmed that the victim has not yet been formally identified, and that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

The Fall and the Search

Sussex Police said they were called shortly after 9.20am on 19 September to reports that a man had fallen from a hot air balloon near Newpound Common, close to the village of Wisborough Green. The balloon was travelling from Billingshurst to Dunsfold and was carrying a group of passengers.

A large-scale search was immediately launched. Neighbourhood officers, drones, search teams and dogs were deployed, with helicopters also spotted over the South Downs as crews combed the area.

At 1.50pm, officers confirmed that the body of a man had been found in a field near Wisborough Green. He was declared dead at the scene. Sussex Police said his next of kin have been informed, although formal identification has yet to take place.

What Police Have Said

In a statement, a Sussex Police spokeswoman said: 'Following an extensive search, the body of a man was sadly found in a field at 1.50pm. An investigation is taking place into the circumstances, and formal identification has yet to take place.'

Officers stressed that the incident is not currently being treated as suspicious. Detectives are continuing to examine the circumstances that led to the man's fall.

Community Shock

The news has deeply unsettled the nearby village of Wisborough Green, a quiet rural community known for its historic cottages and village green. Residents described seeing police vehicles racing down narrow lanes and officers searching fields throughout the morning.

Balloon flights are a common sight across Sussex, often marking birthdays, anniversaries and other celebrations. The rare and unusual circumstances of this death have left locals shaken.

Safety Context

Hot air ballooning is generally considered one of the safest forms of aviation, with serious accidents being extremely rare. Industry figures have emphasised that the West Sussex incident was isolated and that there is no indication of any technical failure with the balloon.

The Road Ahead

Police enquiries are ongoing as they work to establish the full facts. Until then, the community is left grappling with a tragedy that unfolded in the skies above one of England's most picturesque landscapes.