Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ratified the landmark One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement with the United Kingdom, extending security guarantees far beyond the ongoing war against Russian aggression.

This century-long pact, originally inked on 16 January 2025 by Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Kyiv, promises £3.6 billion in annual military aid until 2030/31. It arrives amid growing unease over shifting US support under President Donald Trump.

As Ukraine marks over 1,300 days of invasion, the deal bolsters defence ties, economic reconstruction, and tech collaboration—raising questions on who truly benefits: war-weary Ukrainians, British taxpayers, or strategic powers reshaping Europe's future.

Zelensky Ratifies Century-Long Security Boost

Zelensky formally signed the ratification law on 18 September 2025, following the Verkhovna Rada's 295-0 approval the day prior, formalising the agreement's entry into force. Building on a 2024 bilateral security pact, this treaty extends commitments to 2125, covering defence, economy, science, technology, culture, maritime security, energy, and justice.

Zelensky hailed the pact as a model for future alliances, writing on Telegram, 'The one hundred-year partnership agreement with the UK can definitely be replicated with other countries, further developing our partnerships.'

A classified annex reportedly enhances resilience through logistics control and infrastructure access, like Odesa ports, ensuring swift UK aid delivery.

During the January signing, Starmer declared, 'Through this partnership, we are creating a strong economy that works for the British people, a safe country that protects our interests at home and abroad, and a prosperous society.'

For Ukraine, the deal guarantees annual funding to deter Russian advances, with the UK already providing €18.6 billion (approximately £16.2 billion) in total aid since 2022.

Ukraine Gains Robust Defence and Reconstruction Aid Through 2030

The agreement commits Britain to at least £3.5 billion yearly in military support until fiscal year 2030/31. This includes 15 Gravehawk missile systems from Yorkshire's BAE Systems and joint drone production.

Ukraine benefits from enhanced air defence, maritime training via the UK-led Maritime Capability Coalition, and tech transfers in AI and agrotechnology, targeting 100 schools and university exchanges. Zelensky noted during the signing, 'Relations between Ukraine and the UK are now closer than ever,' amid a Russian drone attack on Kyiv that underscored the urgency.

Reconstruction efforts gain from £10.5 million for governance reforms and £1 million for green transitions in 2025/26, part of £283 million bilateral aid. A Grain Verification Scheme tracks stolen exports from occupied areas, while critical minerals deals promise economic upside, with the UK encouraging export credits for rebuilding.

Yet, critics like AP Rhondda MP voiced concern over domestic costs, posting on X on 18 September 2025: 'Ukraine lets the UK train its soldiers and the UK gives Ukraine 4 billion a year... Meanwhile in the UK the NHS is crumbling.'

Still, for Kyiv, the pact fortifies NATO aspirations and counters 2025's projected Russian offensives in Donbas.

UK Secures Strategic Influence and Economic Returns in Eastern Europe

Britain reaps geopolitical leverage, leading a 'coalition of the willing' for peacekeeping and deterring Putin, with Starmer open to troop deployments under a ceasefire. The pact boosts UK employment via defence exports and expands trade in green energy and fintech, aligning with Labour's growth agenda.

House of Lords scrutiny on 22 April 2025 praised its rationale but urged implementation details, noting benefits in Black Sea security and anti-disinformation efforts. For London, access to Ukraine's resources ensures energy stability, with joint naval exercises enhancing Royal Navy capabilities.

Zelensky, in a post shared by Anadolu Agency on 18 September 2025, affirmed, 'Our alliance doubles down our strength.'

❞Our alliance doubles down our strength❞



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law ratifying the “100 Year Partnership” agreement signed between Ukraine and the UK earlier this year https://t.co/wHJqPiSagq pic.twitter.com/cBqjysjPoG — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) September 18, 2025

Though Russia dismisses the deal as a 'PR step,' it positions the UK as Europe's anchor, benefiting businesses and communities while aiding Ukraine's sovereignty. With £2.8 billion more aid pledged for 2025/26, mutual gains appear clear—though fiscal strains at home test public resolve.