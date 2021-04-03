Manchester City is set to lose top striker Sergio Aguero this summer. However, head coach Pep Guardiola says that they are not on the hunt for a big-name replacement because the club "can't afford it."

The 32-year-old Argentine will not extend his contract with the Sky Blues and many were expecting City to be one of the more aggressive clubs in the upcoming summer transfer window. One of the hottest stars on the market is Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland.

Other top clubs are interested in the Norwegian goal-scoring machine, and Guardiola thinks that the projected costs to sign the striker will be too high.

"I don't know what is going to happen but at these prices we are not going to buy any striker. It's impossible. We cannot afford it. All the clubs are struggling financially, us as well," said Guardiola, as quoted by the BBC.

"Today there is more chance we will not buy a striker next season," he concluded.

Read more FC Barcelona financial crisis worse than initially thought

Recent reports suggest that Haaland is expected to fetch around 150 million euros (£128m) this summer. The top contenders for his signature are Spanish rivals Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona. However, the Catalans are in dire financial straits at the moment. They also want to renew the contract of their captain, Lionel Messi.

Manchester City is in a more sound financial position, but Guardiola does not appear to be keen on signing any replacement for the club's all-time leading top scorer.

Meanwhile, Aguero has been linked to Barcelona as part of a plan to convince Messi to stay. However, it appears unlikely that the club can afford him alongside both Messi and Haaland.

As such, English side Chelsea FC is said to be the frontrunner to sign Aguero. The Mail reports that he is keen on staying in England, despite the reports linking him to Spain.

Guardiola has also said that even if they do find a new striker, it will likely be impossible to consider him as a like-for-like replacement considering what Aguero has done for the club.

"Maybe we are going to find a new player to replace him but in terms of numbers? Impossible. In terms of what he means? Impossible," he said.