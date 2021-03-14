Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero finally scored a goal again last night during the club's Premier League victory against Fulham. City won with a convincing 3-0 scoreline, with Aguero making a contribution in only his fourth start this season.

The Argentine's injury riddled season has led to a shift in balance in Manchester City, with Gabriel Jesus now the man favoured by manager Pep Guardiola up front. The manager has said that he is holding judgement on the player's fate, which meant that he can't guarantee if he would want to keep Aguero beyond this season.

At the same time, reports have surfaced in Spain stating that FC Barcelona has made an offer to Aguero, as part of their bid to keep Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou. It is no secret that the two Argentine players share a close bond, and Aguero is reportedly being seen as a potential replacement for Luis Suarez. It may be remembered that Messi spoke openly about how much he disagreed with the club's decision to sell Suarez to Atletico Madrid last year.

The move to sign Aguero could be a step to pacify Barcelona's captain, who might still opt to leave this summer. According to Marca, Aguero still very much sees himself as a Manchester City player, and for the time being is refusing to entertain any talks about a possible Barcelona transfer.

"They are all writing Barca, Barca, Barca. Let's hold on a little, have a look. Stop. We are still with City," he reportedly said during a recent appearance over Twitch.

He has proven this last night, when he scored in the first opportunity to get himself back on Guardiola's good graces. He was given a spot up front alongside Jesus, who also had a stellar evening.

John Stones opened up the scoreboard off Joao Cancelo's freekick early in the second half before Jesus doubled the lead. Aguero was then tasked to take a spot kick, and comfortably tucked it in to score for the first time in 14 months.

Manchester City now has a massive 17-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, with city rivals Manchester United trailing way back in second place.