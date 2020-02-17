It has been reported that Manchester City's English Premier League title triumph in 2014 could be cancelled in case financial wrongdoing is found in the club's operations. City is under an investigation initiated by UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB).

CFCB has already banned City from European competitions over the next two seasons. Their decision came in after the club was alleged to have overstated their sponsorship revenue.

City is likely to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, although the club spokesperson said that they were "disappointed but not surprised" by the ruling.

According to Football 365, if the UEFA's ruling is upheld, City might be forced to restructure its finances. In the process, this might lead to the sales of star players like Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling. However, it is understood that the defending Premier League champions are still waiting for the Premier League authorities to speak out. The league is set to conduct its own investigation regarding City's financial wrongdoings.

In case that investigation generates findings similar to UEFA's probe, certain Premier League rules will allow the commission to deduct points retrospectively from the club's account.

UEFA's CFCB found that City committed its financial wrongdoing between 2012 and 2016. If the Premier League's investigation finds something similar, the club's 2014 title win might be affected, as a result of having their points possibly taken away.

Manuel Pellegrini was the manager for Man City in 2014. He led the Manchester side to the title despite Liverpool's consistency as firm favourites throughout that year's campaign. The Reds eventually finished second as they trailed behind the Sky Blues by only two points. City had gathered 86 points in 38 matches, while the men from Anfield had 84 points to their name.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke out on City's European ban and showed his sympathy for Pep Guardiola and the City players, as they were not the ones who did anything "wrong."

As far as this year's league standings are concerned, Klopp's men are favourites to claim their first league title in the last three decades. They have a comfortable 25 point lead at the top of the table. They are likely to shatter City's dreams of winning their third consecutive Premier League title this season.