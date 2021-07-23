Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is reportedly set to join Manchester City for a whopping £160 million. According to the latest reports, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has finally given in to the player's wishes, and has agreed to let him join the Premier League champions.

Kane had put in a transfer request earlier this summer, but Tottenham were not keen on letting him join an English rival. However, The Sun claims that the 27-year-old has now been given the green light to join the Sky Blues for a record salary of approximately £400,000 a week.

A source told the publication that "Harry is delighted. He never wanted to leave on bad terms. His value has never been higher."

The same report claims that Kane had already announced the imminent £160 million move to his family, when they all saw each other at his brother's wedding last Sunday. Kane stood as his elder brother Charlie's best man, and he reportedly shared the good news at the event.

Tottenham chairman Levy had previously been adamant that he had no intention of selling the England captain, especially not to a Premier League rival. Even as this report comes out, other publications are still sceptical about the veracity of the claim.

However, Levy reportedly informed Kane of his decision last Friday, and the player has now initially agreed to a four-or five year deal with Pep Guardiola's side.

Kane is reportedly happy with the way the transfer has been settled, mostly because he didn't want to create animosity with the Spurs. It is believed that Levy finally agreed to sell after Kane's stellar performance at Euro 2020 raised his value a bit more.

"By waiting until now, he has probably put another £20million or so on his price tag. A contract with Man City has not yet been signed but this is Harry's preference," said the source.

Kane is keen on the move so he can elevate his career with a side that can challenge for domestic and European trophies. He knows that he can never achieve legendary status regardless of his personal skills if he is not in a club that beings in the silverware on a consistent basis.