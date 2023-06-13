Manchester City players have been throwing parties worthy of the treble they just won. After lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy in Istanbul on Saturday night, the squad had been celebrating non-stop all the way until their trophy parade back home in Manchester on Monday night. Somewhere in between, Jack Grealish was seen being offered a wheelchair by airport staff after it became obvious that he may have been too wasted to stand on his own.

Luckily for Grealish, teammate Kyle Walker was on hand to assist him as he stumbled his way back to Manchester after an impromptu party in the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Non-stop celebrations kick-off in Istanbul

Let's rewind back to Turkey where Manchester City defeated Inter Milan 1-0 on Saturday to secure their first-ever UEFA Champions League title. The squad was ecstatic for obvious reasons, and Grealish, 27, was already seen downing several drinks while hugging the huge trophy inside the dressing room. He was not alone, as the rest of the squad also shared lots of photos and videos from their celebrations in the immediate aftermath of their victory.

After the awarding ceremony right on the pitch of the Ataturk stadium, the players let loose in the locker rooms before eventually making their way back to their hotel. They flew quickly back to Manchester on Sunday, but a large contingent decided to hop on a plane once more just hours later.

Le meilleur de Jack Grealish 🤣pic.twitter.com/oWO4LhXUq6 — PLFrance_ 🇫🇷 (@PLFrance_) June 13, 2023

Twelve-hour party at Ibiza

At around 8:30 pm on Sunday night, The Sun reports that most of the players including Grealish, Walker, Erling Haaland, Nathan Ake, Rúben Dias, Rodri, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Manuel Akanji, boarded a Titan Airways Airbus A321 to fly to Ibiza. They were also joined by England stars John Stones, Phil Foden, and Kalvin Phillips.

It must be noted that there were some absences as well. Captain Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and Stefan Ortega stayed behind in Manchester and were spotted having a celebratory dinner with their respective partners.

Meanwhile, those who opted to fly out laded in Ibiza at midnight, where they proceeded to have a late meal at Tatel restaurant before heading to party at a hotspot called Pacha. The party lasted until sunrise, which probably explains the state that Grealish was in when he was spotted leaving the team hotel at 10:00am on Monday.

He struggled to get on the team bus without the assistance of Walker, and as soon as he got off at the Ibiza airport, his steps started to wobble. Staff saw what was happening and immediately offered to help Grealish get around in a wheelchair, but he managed to walk by himself presumably through the terminal all the way to the aircraft.

Fans finally get to celebrate with the squad

The group landed back in Manchester by 1:00pm, and had several hours to rest up before partying again. By 6:30 pm. they all showed up looking a lot better and ready to join their open-top bus parade.

The parade was highly anticipated by Manchester City supporters who have been waiting almost two days before they could pay tribute to their heroes. Needless to say, Grealish was the life of the party once more as Pep Guardiola and the rest of the squad joined him in the festivities.

City have a lot to celebrate after making history this season by also winning the Premier League and FA Cup apart from Champions League. It is a well-known fact that City had been desperate to finally secure a Champions League victory, and after years of domestic dominance, they have finally achieved European glory under the guidance of Guardiola.

With the season officially over, it can be guaranteed that the celebrations will keep going for many days and weeks to come. However, there is also no doubt that City are already thinking about defending their titles, as they would have massive targets on their backs next season.