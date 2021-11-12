Newcastle United could become the new home for three wantaway Manchester United players with the Magpies planning to splurge when the winter transfer window opens in January. The Tyneside club, under new manager Eddie Howe, are expected to bolster their squad to move out of the relegation places.

Newcastle were taken over by the Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund, and they are expected to bankroll a transfer spree in January. Howe is expected to be given as much as £50 million to bolster their squad, and the former Bournemouth manager is looking at the Red Devils for his reinforcements.

According to the Mirror, Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard are three players on Newcastle's radar with all three players looking for a way out of Old Trafford. The players have struggled for regular game time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and are looking at other clubs in order to play more regularly, especially with the World Cup coming up next year.

Henderson, who was thought to be ahead of David de Gea in the pecking order for United coming into the season, has seen the Spanish goalkeeper retake the number one position. The England international has made just one appearance this campaign and it was in the Carabao Cup loss against West Ham United.

De Gea has started all the games in the Premier League and the Champions League, and Henderson wants to leave the club if his situation does not improve. It remains unclear if United will sanction a move for their number two goalkeeper midway through the campaign, but Henderson could force a move as his lack of game time has seen him lose his place in the England setup.

Van de Beek, on other hand, could also push for a move after spending much of his time on the bench since arriving in England from Ajax in a £35 million move in 2020. The Netherlands international was expected to be a mainstay in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's midfield when he arrived, but has failed to break into the starting XI in the last 16 months.

The 24-year-old has also lost his place in the Netherlands squad and is fed up with his current situation. Van de Beek is keen to end his United nightmare and is expected to ask for a move when the January transfer window opens. The Dutchman has attracted interest from clubs abroad, while Newcastle and Everton have enquired about his availability in the Premier League.

Lingard, meanwhile, has played more regularly than the aforementioned duo, but continued to be a bench player despite his heroics on loan with West Ham United last season. Solskjaer comtinues to praise the England international, but his lack of regular game time and fear of losing out on a place in the Three Lions squad for the World Cup could see him push for a move away in January.

Lingard is certain to be a starter if he joins Newcastle, and the Tyneside club could get him for a bargain price owing to the midfielder having just seven months remaining on his current deal. He is unlikely to extend his deal, and at the moment is ready to leave the club on a free transfer in June next year.