Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been on thin ice for quite some time, and while Brendan Rodgers is currently being touted as his possible replacement, reports have come out stating that the Red Devils are dreaming of hiring Zinedine Zidane.

Of course, Solskjaer is still in charge at Old Trafford as we speak, even as he faces mounting pressure. It has been believed for many months that the Norwegian is facing the sack, with a list of possible replacements constantly changing.

Spanish publication AS is now claiming that Manchester United are pulling out all the stops to convince the highly successful Frenchman to come out of his hiatus to take the reins from Solskjaer. It may be remembered that Zidane left Real Madrid at the end of last season after an underwhelming second stint with the club. Prior to that, he led Los Blancos to a three peat in the Champions League among other titles during his first stint.

Despite these reports, it is believed that the Frenchman, who is also a legendary player, is not receptive to the advances that are coming from Manchester. If Zidane accepts the appointment, he will be reuniting with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane, two players that have won numerous trophies under his guidance at the Bernabeu. It remains to be seen if these player will play a role in convincing the Frenchman.

For now, it is widely believed that he is more interested in taking over the French national team side when Didier Deschamps steps down at the end of his current contract. Deschamps will take France to the World Cup in Qatar, with no plans to renew as of now. At this point, Zidane is expected to come in, making it unlikely for him to accept the appointment.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking for answers as Solskjaer struggles to turn things around on the pitch. Calls for his sacking have grown louder, especially after back-to-back home defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City. The Red Devils have only won one out of their last six league games, causing fans to call for heads to roll.