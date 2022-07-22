Erik ten Hag has laid down the law when it comes to transfers after taking over at Manchester United ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. The former Ajax coach has taken full control of the squad rebuild and has already overruled the club's recruitment team.

It started with the signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, which was pushed through by Ten Hag for a mammoth £55 million. The United boss overruled the recruitment team, whose first preference was Villarreal's Pau Torres.

The former Ajax coach has now blocked two transfers planned by the club ahead of this summer's transfer window. According to The Sun, the Red Devils were hoping to offload Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek, but Ten Hag wants both players to remain at Old Trafford.

Martial has struggled for game time in recent seasons, while also failing to realise his full potential since arriving in a £57.6 million deal from AS Monaco in 2015. The France international was sent out on loan to Sevilla last season, but it proved to be a failure.

United were hoping to cash in on Martial before Ten Hag decided that the Frenchman could remain an integral part of the team. Martial has been deployed in his preferred number nine role during United's pre-season activities, and he has impressed by scoring in all the games.

The Dutch coach had a "heart-to-heart" conversation with Martial, which has revitalised his form. Ten Hag is confident he can help the United forward get back tin form and improve on his best United season in 2020 that saw him score 23 goals.

Van de Beek, on the other hand, is well known to Ten Hag after their time together at Ajax. The Netherlands international has had a torrid time since moving to England in 2020, and was shipped on loan to Everton for the second-half of last season.

The Dutch midfielder's lack of confidence was clear to see as he struggled to impose himself within the Toffees squad that was fighting relegation. Van de Beek was also expected to be moved on, but Ten Hag has put a stop to the transfer in a bid to give the midfielder a chance to find the form he showed with Ajax.

"Donny has the capability. I have seen it but he has to prove himself," Ten Hag said. "It's the same for every player, he has to do it by himself."

"Me as a manager and the coaching staff around him can do everything to set the right conditions so he can perform but in the end the player has to do it by himself."