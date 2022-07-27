Christian Eriksen became Manchester United's second signing of the summer after he was unveiled by the club on Tuesday. The midfielder, who arrived on a free transfer following the expiry of his short-term deal with Brentford FC, credited Erik ten Hag for playing a crucial role in his arrival.

The Denmark international played the second-half of last season with the Bees - his first taste of competitive football following his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020. Eriksen impressed in 11 games with the club, as he helped Brentford finish their debut Premier League campaign in 13th place.

Eriksen had no shortage of suitors when he entered free agency, with a number of clubs keen to sign the former Inter Milan midfielder. The Dane's former club Tottenham Hotspur were among his admirers, but the 30-year-old eventually chose to move to Old Trafford.

The Premier League veteran admitted that it was special to don the famous red jersey of the 20-time English champions. Eriksen also revealed that United's new boss Ten Hag played a key role in him choosing the Red Devils over other interested suitors.

"Ah, very new! It's weird, I never thought it would actually happen, so to be here, like you say being a Manchester United player, it's very special," Eriksen told United's official site.

"Very," he added talking about Ten Hag's importance. "I want to come here to play football, I don't come here just for the logo itself, I want to come here and play."

The new chapter has started 🔴🔥👹 pic.twitter.com/TgGLP8Q6Oc — Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) July 26, 2022

"Obviously to speak with the manager and hear his ideas and have conversations with him on the football terms was great and ideal for me to get the decision and the possibility of coming to Manchester United."

Eriksen has signed a three year deal with the Manchester club until the summer of 2025. The Dane is Ten Hag's second acquisition of the summer following the arrival of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

The Dutch coach is overseeing a rebuild at Old Trafford, and wants to make further additions before transfer Deadline Day on Aug. 31. Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez is expected to follow Eriksen to become the club's third signing, while Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong also remains a top target.