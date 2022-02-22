Manchester United have put Mauricio Pochettino on top off their wanted list of candidates to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick. Real Madrid could pose a problem with the La Liga giants pondering a potential move for the current Paris Saint-Germain manager with pressure mounting on current boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid were both keen on signing Pochettino in the summer, but were unable to after Paris Saint-Germain made it clear that they will not let the manager leave. The Argentine then signed a new contract with the Ligue 1 club, extending his deal until the end of the 2023 season.

Despite the new deal, there is a growing feeling that the former Spurs boss will be available at the end of the current campaign, which has alerted the Spanish giants. According to the Daily Mail, Real president Florentino Perez remains a big admirer and could return for his services if Ancelotti moves on in the summer.

The Italian manager, who took over this summer, has put Real Madrid on top of the La Liga table, but his team was still jeered after a 3-1 win over Alaves last weekend. Ancelotti's future will also depend on the club's progress in the Champions League. The Spanish outfit currently trail PSG 1-0 after the first leg in the last 16 of the competition.

Real's interest in Pochettino could jeopardise United's pursuit of the Argentine manager. The Red Devils have made the PSG boss a top priority alongside Ajax's Erik ten Hag to take over from Rangnick in the summer.

A number of United players are said to favour Pochettino's arrival, but could face disappointment if Real make their interest concrete at the end of the ongoing campaign. Moreover, they could use Kylian Mbappe to persuade the Argentine to choose the Santiago Bernabeu over Old Trafford.

Mbappe is Real's top summer target, and the Spanish giants remain confident that they will sign the French sensation on a free transfer in the summer. Pochettino has built a close bond with his striker, and could be persuaded to follow him to Spain if he decides to seek pastures new rather than accept PSG's lucrative new deal.