Manchester United has been having a disastrous start to the season, coupled with more trouble in connection with the status of star striker Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward continues to make it clear that he is no longer happy at Old Trafford, and it appears as though the dressing room is getting fed up as well.

Earlier in the summer, Ronaldo did a U-turn after initially indicating his willingness to stay with the Red Devils for another year. After seeing little progress during the transfer window, Ronaldo is believed to have decided to seek pastures new. However, his high wages and desire to continue playing Champions League football has limited his options.

The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has been forced to return to action for United, but they have now lost their first two opening games in emphatic fashion. During this weekend's 4-0 loss against Brentford, Ronaldo was criticised for refusing to applaud United fans who travelled to see the match.

According to Marca, assistant coach Steve McClaren even spoke to Ronaldo about acknowledging the travelling fans, but he decided to head straight into the tunnel instead. Some United players approached their supporters, while others like captain Harry Maguire applauded them from a distance.

Despite missing most of the pre-season, Ronaldo was met with a warm welcome by spectators when he finally rejoined his Manchester United teammates a few weeks ago. If things continue in the same manner in the coming weeks, the fans' attitude towards him may soon change.

The dressing room and club authorities are reportedly fed up, if English news outlets are to be believed. It is quite clear that Ronaldo is in a constant bad mood whenever he is with the squad, and this is reportedly affecting his teammates.

The transfer window is still open until August 31, and while he is fully back in action, the opening two defeats will surely push him to tell super agent Jorge Mendes to find a solution by hook or by crook. At this point, the club may even be open to terminate the player's contract early.

Ronaldo wants to continue playing at the top level, and it remains to be seen if any of the Champions League clubs will suddenly make an offer in the coming days.