KEY POINTS Rapahel Varane joined Man Utd in the 2021 summer

Varane has played 24 competitive games this season

Man Utd have 49 points from 24 league games

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is reportedly doubtful for their upcoming Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool FC.

Varane has complained of leg pain and will undergo a fitness test after breakfast to determine if he is fit to play against Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield, reported the Daily Mail.

After a disappointing maiden season with Manchester United, Varane has established himself as a key member of Erik ten Hag's side, forming a formidable centre-back partnership with summer signing Lisandro Martinez.

Varane, who moved from Real Madrid to Manchester United in the 2021 summer, started and completed the Red Devils' Carabao Cup final victory against Newcastle United at Wembley last Sunday. However, the French defender played just a minute of Wednesday night's FA Cup fifth-round win over West Ham at Old Trafford as a late substitute.

In the 2022-23 campaign, Ten Hag's preferred centre-back combination has been Varane on the right and summer signing Lisandro Martinez on the left. The Dutch boss has stuck with his choice of right centre-back as a right-footed player, meaning if Varane is not declared fit on Sunday, his obvious replacements would be either club captain Harry Maguire or Sweden's Victor Lindelof.

Earlier this week, Maguire and Lindelof, who started together during United's 3-1 triumph over West Ham in the FA Cup, have made 19 combined appearances in the Premier League all season, in comparison to Varane and Martinez's 39 combined appearances.

"It is my way of playing, or our way, and it is better. I prefer to have a player with a lot of initiative [at right-centre-back] and when you are left-footed you have better angles [at left-centre-back]," explained Ten Hag after his side's victory over West Ham.

Nevertheless, since Manchester United have been playing twice a week, almost every week these days, Ten Hag is seen often rotating his defence to keep his side fresh. Hence, he will not think twice to rest Varane against Liverpool, but the boss would be more than relived if a player of Varane's calibre is fit for the upcoming high-profile clash.

Varane's injuries

Even though Varane, who recently announced retirement from international football, has been impressive this season, he has also struggled with injuries. Out of Manchester United's 24 games in the Premier League, the France national has played only in 17. Overall, Varane has made 24 appearances for the Old Trafford side in all competitions. The 29-year-old defender has missed at least eight games so far this campaign after suffering a sprained ankle and leg injury.

In addition, Manchester United are anyway going to be without a bunch of crucial players. The likes of Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen are still recovering from their respective injuries, while Mason Greenwood remains suspended and is still not being considered for a return to first-team activities either.

Prediction

In the 2022-23 Premier League table, Manchester United are currently placed third with 49 points from 24 matches. The Red Devils are nine points behind neighbours Manchester City and 14 behind leaders Arsenal. On the other hand, Liverpool are chasing top four position as they are six points behind four-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have clinched just three wins from their last six league appearances. In terms of across competitions, Ten Hag and Co have a better record in their last six games, winning five of those, in comparison to Reds' three wins.

The last time these two teams faced off, Manchester United defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford in August. The 20-time champions are on a streak of clean sheets and are expected to win Sunday's meeting as well.