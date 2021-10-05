Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under fire after the club only managed a draw against Everton FC at Old Trafford on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score after coming off the bench in the 56th minute. The player stormed off the pitch at the end of the match, and many appear to support his frustration.

Ronaldo wore his feelings on his sleeve and looked annoyed as he was seen muttering to himself while storming off the pitch. This time, he was not able to pull off any heroics to hand the Red Devils a late victory.

After the match, legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson said that he believes Ronaldo should have started. "You should always start with your best players," said Ferguson, in a video shared by UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on his Instagram.

Ferguson also claimed that the opponents gained an extra boost in their step when they saw that Ronaldo was on the bench. Khabib, who is a good friend of the Portuguese star, pointed out that Ronaldo did come on in the second half. However, Ferguson insisted that a player of that calibre should have started.

Former England striker Ian Wright feels the same way. "When you've got Cristiano Ronaldo, you have to build a team and structure around him, so it can work for him," he said, as quoted by the BBC.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville thinks that Solskjaer should have a word with Ronaldo to tell him to keep his outbursts in the dressing room. Neville understands the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's frustration, but his actions are reflecting negatively on the coach.

"Is Cristiano annoyed as hell when the team don't win? Of course. We know those things. He doesn't have to prove that. He walks off the pitch, muttering to himself, which throws questions up in the air. What is he saying? Who is he annoyed with? It can only come back to the manager," said Neville, as per Marca.

He believes that Solskjaer needs to address the issue asap, to avoid putting himself under more pressure from everyone who can see Ronaldo's frustration. "Cristiano is smart enough to know actions like that will bring real pressure on the manager, more than he is already under," Neville concluded.