In a match that could prove crucial for this season's Premier League title race, Manchester United "missed an opportunity" to beat defending champions Liverpool on Sunday. However, despite failing to succeed to showoff their might, the Red Devils have managed to stay at the top of the table with the goalless draw. On the other hand, Liverpool has now fallen to fourth place behind Manchester City and Leicester.

Man U boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that he and his players failed to make a massive statement during their visit to Anfield. However, they now have to worry about Manchester City, who are only two points behind with a game in hand. While all eyes were on the Manchester United vs. Liverpool battle, Pep Guardiola's City might just come out as the big winner.

Liverpool managed to put up a good fight despite having issues fielding healthy players almost throughout the entire season. Bruno Fernandes was a looming threat against the Liverpool defence, but he was unable to make a breakthrough despite some dangerous attempts.

Alisson did his part well, keeping Fernandes and Paul Pogba at bay. However, United's De Gea also showed off what he can do by denying Thiago's attempt.

"It was an opportunity missed with the chances we had but then again we were playing a very good side. I'm disappointed but still a point is OK if you win the next one. We have improved and progressed. It's not just the result we're disappointed with, it's some of the performance. I know these boys can play better," Solskjaer told BBC.

Liverpool is now facing a much tougher season than they did last year, where they won the title in convincing manner despite massive interruptions brought about by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"I think the performance was good enough to win it but to win a game you have to score goals and we didn't do that, so that's why we had that result," said Klopp. The defending champions have now strung together four league games without a victory.