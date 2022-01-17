Barcelona have made no secret of their intention to strengthen the side during the ongoing January transfer window. The Catalan club have signed Dani Alves to a short-term deal, and brought in Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a £46.7 million deal upon Xavi Hernandez's request.

The club are continuing to monitor the market and are reportedly keen to further strengthen the side, with Xavi keen on signing yet another attacker. Apart from bringing in players from the outside, Barcelona have also been prioritising new contracts for the young talent coming through from their famed La Masia academy.

The likes of Pedri and Ansu Fati have recently signed new long-term deals, and Ronald Araujo and Gavi are said to be next on the club's list to renew. Araujo and Gavi both have contracts expiring at the end of the 2023 season, and Barcelona are keen to agree new long-term deals with the duo, who have become an integral part of the first-team this season.

Araujo has been a regular starter in defence for the Blaugrana this season, and Barcelona have no intention of letting him run down his current deal. The Uruguayan defender showed his commitment recently when he made himself available for selection just days after undergoing a serious hand surgery.

The 22-year-old, who is primarily a centre-back, can also play on the right side of the back line. Araujo feels that his level of performance should be recognised by the club with an improved offer, which at the moment they are unable to meet.

The Uruguay international's reluctance to accept the offer on the table has alerted clubs across Europe. According to Spanish media outlet Marca, Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea have made their interest known and will be closely monitoring contract negotiations between the defender and his current employers.

The Red Devils and Chelsea are in the market for a new centre-back and feel Araujo can thrive in the English top flight. They have reportedly even communicated their willingness to meet the player's demands in term of wages and length of contract.

Barcelona's current financial woes are holding them back from offering high wages to key players, which could be a hindrance going forward. The club will have to offload some of the high-earning first-team stars that are not in Xavi's plans to ensure they do not lose their top young talent to clubs in England.