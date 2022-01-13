Federico Chiesa's season-ending injury could open the door for Barcelona to sign Alvaro Morata, as Juventus are now keen to sign a wide forward before the end of the January transfer window. The Serie A club want a versatile forward and have enquired about Memphis Depay, who is currently not a starter under Xavi Hernandez.

The Catalan club are big admirers of Morata with Xavi having already initiated contact with the forward about joining Barcelona in January. The Atletico Madrid forward, who is currently on a season-long loan at Juventus, is willing to make the move but it is being blocked by Massimiliano Allegri.

Juventus are reluctant to allow Morata to leave unless they find a suitable replacement, but the Chiesa injury has now complicated matters for the Serie A giants. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are now looking for a versatile forward to replace the Italy international, and have identified Depay as the perfect candidate.

The Turin giants have reportedly opened talks with Barcelona about signing the Dutch attacker, which could in turn see the La Liga outfit ask for Morata to be released from his season-long loan. Xavi is keen to sign the Spain international, initially on a six-month loan, but wants to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Depay will have just 12 months remaining on his contract at the end of the current campaign, and is not expected to be given a new deal in the summer. Xavi has dropped him from the starting XI and the arrival of Ferran Torres from Manchester City has dropped him further down the pecking order.

The lure of regular first-team football in Italy could see Depay push for a move, which could give Barcelona a chance to 'kill two birds with one stone' with the club already having had plans to offload the Netherlands international in the summer. Xavi is keen to strengthen his forward line and wants a traditional number nine to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero.