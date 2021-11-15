Manchester United are ready to sanction Dean Henderson's transfer when the winter transfer window opens in January, but will have conditions of their own. The English goalkeeper has made just one appearance this campaign, and is keen to find a new club in order to get regular game time.

Henderson spent two years on loan with Sheffield United before returning to fight David de Gea for the number one spot in the United starting XI. The Spanish goalkeeper's dip in form last season saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turn to the 24-year-old to take over, which he did and ended last season as the Red Devils' number one in the Premier League.

However, an injury while on international duty in the summer and contracting Covid-19 ensured that he lost his chance of starting the 2021-22 campaign as Solskjaer's number one choice. Henderson has struggled to get back into full fitness and De Gea has taken over as the undisputed number one.

The Spain international's upturn in form has seen him start all the games in the Premier League and Champions League, leaving Henderson watching on from the bench. The young goalkeeper's lack of game time has also seen him lose his place in the Three Lions set up with Jordan Pickford, Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale ahead of him.

According to The Sun, Henderson's desire to leave the club will be accepted by the United management, but only if it is going to be an 18-month loan deal. The Red Devils still view him as a potential number one at Old Trafford, and thus are not ready to part with him on a permanent basis.

Mega-rich Newcastle United, who were recently acquired by the Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund, are said to be interested in taking Henderson to St James' Park. The Tyneside club are expected to be among the busiest in England when the transfer window opens in just over a month's time.