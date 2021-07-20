Manchester United's pursuit of Raphael Varane got a major boost after the player's agents informed Real Madrid of the player's desire to seek a new challenge this summer.

The France international is in the final year of his contract with the Spanish giants and has rejected the offer of an extension. Real were hoping to retain him, but now that he has made his desire to leave clear, the club look to strike the best deal possible.

Varane has been at the Santiago Bernabeu for over a decade and has had a trophy laden career with Los Blancos. According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, his agents have now made it clear that he wants to seek pastures new this summer with United his preferred destination.

The four-time Champions League winner, however, will not force the club into accepting the first offer on the table and is ready to wait until the club receives a satisfactory bid. Varane has also informed United that he is ready to accept the personal terms currently on offer.

"Raphaël Varane and his agents confirmed to Real Madrid his desire to try a new experience in the Premier League. He'll be respectful waiting for the club agreement - but he wants Man United," Romano wrote.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it a priority to bring in a top quality centre back to partner Harry Maguire at the heart of United's defence next season. The Norwegian manager wants to build a team capable of challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title after finishing second in 2021.

The Red Devils' first choice has always been Varane, but Real's reluctance to sell him and their high valuation had seen United look at other targets like Villarreal's Pau Torres and Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

However, Varane's latest decision should see the Red Devils bring in their second high profile transfer of the summer following the arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in a £73 million deal.