Real Madrid are reportedly ready to sanction Raphael Varane's move to Manchester United if they receive €40 million (£34m) upfront from the Red Devils and €10 million in achievable bonuses.

The Spanish giants want Varane to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer, but his reluctance to sign a new contract has left them with no option but to offload him. Real have no intention of letting him leave without recouping a fee, with his contract set to expire in 2022.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made signing Varane a top priority as he seeks a long-term partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of United's defence. The Premier League club have held initial talks with the France international's representatives over personal terms, but are yet to agree a fee with Real for the defender.

According to Spanish publication Defensa Central, the La Liga giants are ready to sanction Varane's transfer for a fee in the region of €40 million (£34m) with a further €10 million in achievable variables. The fee is likely to be within United's purview with initial reports suggesting that they were readying a package of about £50 million.

Real had initially valued Varane at £80 million but are aware that his contract situation will not allow them to demand such a hefty fee. The Spanish club are also struggling financially and are in need of funds to sanction moves for manager Carlo Ancelotti's preferred targets.

As per Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have now begun direct talks with Real over a move for Varane. They are prioritising talks with Real as they are not overly concerned about agreeing terms with the 2018 World Cup winner, who is currently on holiday after his participation at Euro 2020.

"Manchester United are now back in direct contact with Real Madrid for Raphaël Varane, after opening talks weeks ago. Negotiations on personal terms not an issue," Romano said. "Man United confirmed their intention to sign Varane - official bid in once they'll know Real final position."