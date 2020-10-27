France midfielder Paul Pogba is furious about false reports that have recently come out claiming that he wants to quit playing for the French national team. The Manchester United star has expressed his frustration and plans to take legal action against publishers of "total fake" news.

According to the reports in question, the 27-year-old FIFA World Cup winner is allegedly planning on quitting the national team squad due to comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron. These comments are in relation to the current issues between the French government and Islamic extremists

Pogba, who was born in Lagny-sur-Marne, Seine-et-Marne to Guinean parents, is Muslim. The French president has found himself facing backlash from the Islamic community after ramping up anti-extremism measures following the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty by Islamic extremists.

Read more France teacher beheading: Killer had 'contact' with jihadist in Syria

Macron's declaration has faced criticism from Muslims worldwide, with some even calling for a complete boycott of French products. However, Pogba claims that he is not planning to quit the national team over the issue.

"Absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought," he declared.

On his Instagram, Pogba said that he is "appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated" at some media outlets which are "using him to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding my religion and the French National Team to the pot."

"I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. Unfortunately, some press people don't act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring it affects people's lives and my life," he continued, alongside a photo of the front page of a UK publication.

"I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100% Fake News," he declared. Meanwhile, other publications have started sharing stories clarifying that Pogba will not be quitting the national team. It remains to be seen if the case will push through.