Manchester United had their second bid rejected this summer by Atletico Madrid for defender Kieran Trippier. The Spanish club is holding out for a fee of around €40 million (£34.4m), according to the Guardian.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bring in a right-back to challenge current first choice Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Trippier has been impressive in Spain, starting every game that he was available for while playing a key role in helping Atletico to the title last season.

The England international was named in the La Liga Team of the Season, making him the ideal candidate for United. But Atletico, who signed him for £20 million plus add-ons from Tottenham Hotspur, are not willing to let him leave until the 20-time English champions meet their valuation.

Trippier is also keen on leaving Spain and returning to England to be closer to family and friends. He has reportedly made his intentions clear to his Three Lions teammates at the ongoing European Championships.

It is unclear at the moment if United will return with an improved bid. Trippier was the second player that United have had a bid knocked back for this summer. Solskjaer's side had an offer of £67 million rejected by Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho, who remains the Norwegian manager's top summer target.

Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand, however, is not happy with his former club's pursuit of Trippier, despite his obvious talent to play at the highest level. The former England defender feels the Atletico star is not the right kind of player the club should be targeting.

"I don't think they'd buy someone to come in and play [every week], I think whoever's coming in there is going to be playing backup," Ferdinand told Metro. "They spent £50m on Wan-Bissaka, not to be a backup or No.2."

"He [Trippier] wouldn't be my choice if I'm honest, but I see the qualities he has. But Trippier definitely wouldn't be my choice in terms of the profile of player that I'd be bringing in to play as a No.2 right-back."