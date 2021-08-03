Manchester United may not be in the race to sign Erling Braut Haaland this summer, but are certain to enter the race if he is still available in 12 months' time. The Borussia Dortmund forward is wanted by Chelsea, but the German club are determined to hold on to him for at least another season.

The Norwegian international has scored 57 goals in 59 appearances for Dortmund, and is on the radar of every top club across Europe. The Blues are the only ones to test the Bundesliga club's resolve thus far, but they have made it clear that he will remain at Signal Iduna Park at least until next summer.

While prices of over €120 million are being discussed this summer, Haaland will be available for little more than half that price next summer. The Norway international has a release clause of €75 million (£64.1m) that will become active next summer, which is likely to see every top club in Europe make a move.

According to Manchester Evening News, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big admirer of Haaland and the United boss will have 12 months to convince his countryman about Old Trafford being the ideal next step in his football development. However, the 21-year-old is unlikely to leave for a club that is not challenging for domestic and European honours.

The Red Devils finished second last season behind Manchester City, and are back in the Champions League. They have already added Haaland's former teammate Jadon Sancho for £73 million and Raphael Varane for £34 million from Real Madrid, making them strong title contenders.

Solskjaer hopes to make a run for the title this season, which will certainly be a key factor if they want to continue to attract the biggest talents from across the world. While United made signing a wide forward a priority this season, they will be in the market for a top marksman next summer when they lose Edinson Cavani.

The Norwegian manager will have an advantage when it comes to Haaland. Apart from being his countryman, Solskjaer also managed the forward for a short while during his spell as the manager of Molde. The United boss admitted recently that he still keeps in touch with the Dortmund attacker.

"When you have had kids and players come through as a coach, you follow them and I keep in touch with Erling," Solskjaer said back in February. "It's great to see him become the player he has become. I know he will work to improve all the time.

"He's a Dortmund player and we just wish him well there and let's see what life will bring later on."