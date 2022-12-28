Erik ten Hag wants to add numbers to his squad with a striker being on top of his wanted list when the January transfer window gets underway. The Manchester United boss revealed two main criteria that will prompt the club into making an acquisition during the winter.

United has been put on the market by the Glazer family, which has led many to believe that they will not have unlimited funds at their disposal. The club will have to be shrewd in their approach to the transfer market, with Ten Hag indicating that any arrival will have to be financially viable, and add value on the sporting front.

The Red Devils bid adieu to Cristiano Ronaldo on Nov. 22 when the two parties mutually agreed to part ways after the player's explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Portugal international's departure has left Ten Hag short in attack going into the second-half of the campaign.

The 20-time English champions were favourites to sign The Netherlands' stand out player from the World Cup, Cody Gakpo. However, the Red Devils' reluctance to make a concrete offer saw them usurped by Liverpool, who agreed a £37 million deal with PSV Eindhoven for the forward.

It was a major blow for United, but Ten Hag's comments indicated that the club is looking for a more traditional number nine rather than a winger. Moreover, reports have suggested that the club's lack of funds for the January transfer window could see them look at the loan market for reinforcements.

"I don't talk about individual cases," Ten Hag said when asked about missing out on Gakpo, as quoted by The Sun. "We are looking for a striker, it would be good with so many games coming."

"We are always in the market but it has to match the sporting and financial criteria," the Dutch coach added after United's win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has been linked to United and Arsenal in recent weeks. The Portuguese forward is available on a temporary six-month loan, but the Spanish club is demanding a hefty £8 million loan fee and full coverage on the player's wages. Moreover, they are not giving the club an option to buy in the summer.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial's current form has ensured Ten Hag has not felt the shortage in attack. However, with United competing on four fronts going into the latter half of the campaign, the manager will need options to ensure his key players remain in peak form.