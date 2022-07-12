Erik ten Hag will get his Manchester United reign underway with an opening game against archrivals Liverpool on Tuesday. The two clubs arrived in Bangkok late last week, and will put their pre-season preparations into full gear with a friendly at the Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand's capital city.

United and Liverpool were welcomed in raucous fashion at the Suvarnabhumi International airport and are expected to play in front of a sellout crowd in hot and humid conditions. Ten Hag and Klopp are expected to name strong lineups, but are facing some injury concerns ahead of the game.

The Red Devils will be without Cristiano Ronaldo, who has not travelled with the team. The 20-time Premier League champions are also likely to be without skipper Harry Maguire, who picked up a knock, while fellow centre-back Raphael Varane and midfielder Scott McTominay also missed the open training session on Monday.

"I feel really excited. I knew that Man United has a fantastic fan base, but that's only what I've heard and seen from far. We're really looking forward to tomorrow's game, we know they [Thai fans] will all support us," Ten Hag said ahead of the game.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could be without Diogo Jota and Thiago Alacantra, who only joined the squad on Saturday and did not take part in the open training session on Monday. There was a scare over £85 million summer signing Darwin Nunez, who sat out the final part of the training session, but it was brushed off as "just blisters", which could see him make his debut on Tuesday night.

Where to watch live

The Manchester United vs. Liverpool game will get underway at 2 p.m. BST at the Rajamangala Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on both MUTV and LFC TV. Subscribers around the world can watch it on the apps or on the respective clubs' official websites.

United and Liverpool supporters in India can watch the game live on the Sony Liv app or on Sony Ten 2 HD channel.

Predicted XI

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Fernandes, Fred, Van de Beek; Elanga, Rashford, Sancho.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Jones, Keita; Elliot, Firmino, Salah