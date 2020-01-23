Manchester United fans are missing the good old days when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of their favourite club. It was a golden period in the team's history. But such days are gone and the Red Devils are not even close to their lost glory.

The last six-and-a-half years have been difficult for the former Premier League champions. Last night, they hit a new low after being defeated 0-2 against Burnley FC at home.

Despite maintaining 73% ball possession, the home side finished the match on the losing side after two strikes from the visitors further damaged their ambitions of qualifying for the next season's UEFA Champions League.

In historical terms as well, there are a few things that the United staff and supporters would want to forget soon. Burnley had last won at Old Trafford in 1962. 58 years later, history repeated itself as Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez sealed the deal for the visitors.

Before this match, the Red Devils had lost their games against all the 'Big Six' of the Premier League. Supporters seemed disappointed and frustrated, as they kept chanting, "We want United Back," and "Step up if you hate the Glazers." They stood on their feet to protest against the current management scenario of the club.

Thousands of home supporters left the stands and emptied the stadium long before the referee blew the full-time whistle. It's ironic, given that the stadium was once considered the fortress of United. However, now, fans can't bear the pain of watching their favourite club lose match after match without giving a fight.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, "In the first half, I felt that with a bit of quality and luck, we could have scored the first goal. If you don't get the first goal against Burnley, you know you're in for a tough night because they can defend really well in the box. When they got the second goal, I think that is when all the air went out of the balloon."

After this loss, Solskjaer would feel more pressure. Since he became the club's permanent manager in March last year, Machester United have lost 12 league games, which is more than what they have won (11).

A string of established managers, namely, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and Jose Mourinho, failed to resurrect United's lost glory, and they were fired. Only time will tell how long Solskjaer will be allowed to continue in the post.