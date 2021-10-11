Manchester United were handed a major blow on Sunday night after Raphael Varane went down injured during France's 2-1 win over Spain in the final of the Nations League. The center-back was forced off in the first-half and was replaced by Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano.

The Red Devils defender started the game against Spain, but went down just two minutes before half-time. Varane was able to walk off the field unassisted, but his inability to continue after treatment will be a cause for concern for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 20-time English champions will face Leicester City after the ongoing international break and the Norwegian will hope that Varane's exit midway through the Nations League final was just precautionary. Les Bleus are yet to provide an update about the extent of the former Real Madrid defender's injury, after he was seen collecting his winners medal.

Varane's absence could prove to be a double blow for Solskjaer, who is already without the Frenchman's center-back partner Harry Maguire. The England international missed United's last two games before the international break owing to a calf injury and the manager is unsure if he will be back for the game against Leicester City.

"Let's see, it's still two weeks until the next game, so we're hoping [he will be back] but we don't know," Solskjaer said, as quoted on the Manchester Evening News.

Victor Lindelof has benefitted in Maguire's absence and has partnered Varane at the heart of United's back line. The France international's potential injury absence could see Eric Bailly thrust into the first-team for the game against the Foxes and beyond.

Solskjaer will be hoping to have his first choice pairing at the earliest, but initial reports are claiming that Varane could be out for at least one to two weeks with an adductor injury. The Red Devils travel to the King Power Stadium on Saturday as they look to keep pace with league leaders Chelsea, who are currently two points ahead.