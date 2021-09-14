Paul Pogba's long-term future may lie at Old Trafford, with the Manchester United midfielder leaning towards extending his current deal with the club. The Frenchman's contract expires in the summer of 2022 and speculation was rife that he was ready to leave on a free transfer to join long-term admirers Real Madrid next summer.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has explicitly stated that his client should leave the Manchester club after failing to find his best form since arriving from Juventus in 2016. The French midfielder was also open to the idea of leaving and was heavily linked with a move to Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

However, the arrival of Ronaldo and United's summer acquisitions of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho is said to have had an impact on Pogba's long-term thinking. According to Sky Sports, the 2018 World Cup winner is now leaning towards agreeing to a new deal to remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer of 2022.

The new arrivals have rejuvenated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and it may be only four games into the campaign, but United remain unbeaten and are currently sitting atop the Premier League table. While Ronaldo made an instant impact by scoring a brace on his debut, Pogba has had a strong start to the campaign.

The France international has started all of the Red Devils' games thus far, and has contributed seven assists in four league outings. He has formed a strong partnership alongside Bruno Fernandes, and Solskjaer is certain that he can help guide the club to its first trophy under the Norwegian manager.

Pogba's brother Mathias has confirmed that the midfielder is very happy at United this season, but confirmed that no decision has yet been made. He is expected to take a call sometime before the end of the campaign, whether to spend his prime years at Old Trafford or seek pastures new.

"Paul has not decided yet whether to stay or not next summer. It's his decision - he's feeling very good at Man United now, this season... then let's see. Let's see when will be time to decide," Mathias said, as per Fabrizio Romano.