Paul Pogba stood firm on his transfer decision when questioned by France teammates Kingsley Coman and Presnel Kimpembe.

The Manchester United midfielder is currently with the national team as they prepare for the upcoming European Championships. Pogba's future with the Red Devils is unclear, with the midfielder entering the final year of his contract in July.

The Frenchman's agent Mino Raiola has suggested that he will not sign a new deal with United, alerting interested clubs. Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be keen to sign the midfielder, but PSG are probably the only club that could currently afford the financial outlay it would require to land the World Cup winner.

During a recent interview with Infosport, Coman and Kimpembe put Pogba on the spot after the Red Devils star had crept up on them. They asked him about any potential contact with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

"We're talking about Paris," Kimpembe said to Pogba, before Coman added: "Yeah, you're Parisian aren't you?"

"Yeah, so?" was Pogba's baffled response to which Coman said: "Nasser, any contact?" referring to the Ligue 1' club's president.

"The transfer window is soon," Kimpembe chimed in before Coman again asked: "Any contact?"

Pogba seemed a bit perplexed but remained composed and answered a firm "No!" before fleeing the scene before his national team colleagues could grill him some more.

According to ESPN, United are wary of the complicated situation surrounding Pogba's future at the club. They are worried about the possibility of losing the France international on a free transfer in 2022 if he refuses to sign a new deal before the end of this summer's transfer window.

Pogba's agent Raiola has been pushing for a move away from Old Trafford but there is yet to be any formal contact from interested clubs for Pogba. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to retain the midfielder's services and the club is planning to hold talks with Pogba as soon as he returns from the European Championship.