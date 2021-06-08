Manchester United's chances of signing Jadon Sancho just got a major boost with Borussia Dortmund lowering their valuation of the player.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear that he needs to strengthen his squad if they are to challenge the likes of Manchester City next season. The Norwegian manager has identified the right wing as a priority position that needs reinforcement.

Sancho has again been phenomenal for Dortmund this past campaign. The England international scored 16 goals and assisted a further 20 in 38 games in all competitions, which has further increased his stock.

United were on the player's trail last summer but missed the German club's Aug 10 deadline to submit a bid as they were unable to bring down the £109 million asking price. They are ready to try again this summer and have been given a boost with regards to the player's valuation.

According to The Times, Dortmund have reduced their hefty £109 million demand for the player this summer. The report claims that they are now ready to accept an upfront fee of £80 million with a further £20 million in add-ons depending on the player's success at Old Trafford.

Sancho is currently with the Three Lions squad preparing for their European Championship campaign. He is likely to be a starter when England take on Croatia in their opening game on Sunday. The 21-year-old is keen to sort out his future at the earliest, but it is unlikely to be resolved before the end of England's campaign in the summer tournament.

La Liga is said to interest Sancho the most, but his wish is unlikely to be fulfilled owing to the financial situation of Barcelona and Real Madrid due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. At the moment, United seem the most likely destination for the versatile forward, while Chelsea and Liverpool have also been credited with interest.

Solskjaer is desperate to bring in a quality player on the right wing and believes there is no better option than Sancho. They have been linked with other players like Kamaldeen Sulemana from FC Nordsjaelland but the English winger remains the club's priority target this summer.