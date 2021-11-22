Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed following Manchester United's humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford on Saturday. Michael Carrick is expected to take charge for the upcoming games with the Red Devils looking for an interim manager until the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as United's first choice to replace Solskjaer as the full-time boss from next season, but it will depend on the Argentine's success at current club Paris Saint-Germain. The 49-year-old was linked with the United job when he was at Tottenham Hotspur, but the move never came to fruition owing to his commitment to the north London club at the time.

Gary Neville feels Pochettino is the ideal fit for the Red Devils going forward and believes the Argentinian will be ready to take over the reins at Old Trafford with immediate effect. The former Spurs boss is certain to get more longevity in Manchester as compared to PSG, who have been known to sack their managers if they do not deliver the Champions League title.

"I think Mauricio Pochettino - although he'd never say it - would leave to come to Man Utd on a five-year deal tomorrow," Neville said, as quoted on Sky Sports. "He'd look at that group of players, he'd look at the club and he'd realise he'd probably be able to achieve more than he wants at Man Utd in terms of a project."

Apart from Pochettino, United are also said to be considering Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers and Ajax manager Erik ten Hag. According to the Daily Mail, the 20-time English champions have initiated contact with Rodgers and are willing to pay the £8 million release clause in his current contract with the Foxes.

Ten Hag, meanwhile, has denied any reports linking him with a move to Old Trafford, making it clear that his focus remains on Ajax for the moment. However, Sky Sports are reporting that the Dutchman is interested in the job, but will only be available next summer.

"Let me put it this way: I don't know anything, I haven't heard anything, so I don't have to worry about that at all," the Ajax manager said, as per Fabrizio Romano. "My focus is on Ajax, the rest only distracts."