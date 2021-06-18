The captaincy at Real Madrid CF will be passed down to Marcelo Vieira now that Sergio Ramos has left the club after an epic 16-year tenure with the Spanish giants. The move is considered slightly controversial, as the Brazilian will be the first foreign Real Madrid captain since 1904.

Federico Revuelto of Guatemala was the last foreign captain who held the post 117 years ago. Traditionally, the armband is given to the player who has been in the first team for the longest length of time. Now that Ramos is leaving, the next in line is Marcelo, who arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu 15 years ago, just a year after Ramos.

The tradition has generally worked and has been followed without much question for over a century, but not all managers have been amenable to the policy. Most recently, Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho slammed the practice, stating that he would prefer to give the armband to an outfield player. However, during his time with the club, goalkeeper Iker Casillas was the most senior first team player.

This time around, club members will have some push-back at the appointment of Marcelo, but the length of tenure will continue to be followed. The other co-captain is Frenchman Karim Benzema, which means another non-Spaniard will be second-in-command. If Marcelo continues to have reduced playing time like he did last season, it appears as though the number 9 will effectively be wearing the armband for most matches.

Sergio Ramos has left some fairly big shoes to fill, owing to the haul of 12 trophies he lifted since becoming captain in 2015. Most memorable of which are the three UEFA Champions League titles that he helped the club win from 2016 to 2018. Throughout his time with the club, Ramos was part of 22 title-winning campaigns.

All of these trophies were put on display during the farewell ceremony that the club organised for the much-loved captain on Thursday. Marcelo and Benzema now have a massive task ahead of them, as they aim to match the legacy that Ramos will be leaving behind.