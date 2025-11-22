Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced she is resigning from office, following a highly publicised dispute with US President Donald Trump over the release of the Epstein files.

The Republican lawmaker posted a video and screenshots of her written statement on X on Friday evening, US time, confirming she will step down on 5 January 2026.

In her declaration, Greene said she had 'never fit in' in Washington and accused both political parties of being controlled by what she called the 'Political Industrial Complex'.

Clashing With Trump Over Epstein Files

Greene had been one of Trump's most vocal defenders and a prominent advocate of his 'America First' agenda until their relationship soured over the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Trump initially opposed the legislation but reversed his position when it became clear that Greene and a group of Republicans would join Democrats to pass the bill. The measure passed on Tuesday and Trump signed it into law on Wednesday, 19 November.

Greene has also criticised Trump for failing to bring down living costs for voters, accusing him of prioritising foreign policy over domestic issues.

Greene's Criticisms of Congress

In her statement posted on X, Greene argued that both Republicans and Democrats have failed ordinary Americans: 'No matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman.'

She cited the recent prolonged government shutdown, saying: 'We endured an 8-week shutdown wrongly resulting in the House not working for the entire time, and we are entering campaign season which means all courage leaves and only safe campaign re-election mode is turned on.'

She described the shutdown as the longest in US history and said the House should have been in session 'working everyday to fix this disaster'.

Greene also accused both parties of exploiting Americans through political division: 'Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both political parties... in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more.'

Greene: 'I Refuse to Be a "Battered Wife"'

Greene said she had faced intense political attacks — including death threats — for holding her party accountable: 'It's all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a "battered wife" hoping it all goes away and gets better.'

She also criticised congressional leadership for blocking her legislative proposals, saying many of her bills aligned with Trump's former executive orders but were never brought to a vote: 'My bills... the Speaker never brings them to the floor for a vote.'

Message to Her Constituents: 'The People Possess the Real Power'

Greene ended her statement by directing a message to the citizens of Georgia's 14th district, whom she has represented for five years:

'These are the people I represent and love because that is who all of my family and friends are — common Americans.'

She said she would stand beside them when they recognise their political influence:

'When the common American people finally realize... that they — The People — possess the real power over Washington, then I'll be by their side to rebuild it.'

Speculation on Greene's Future Plans

US media outlets have reported that Greene has shown interest in running for statewide office — either governor of Georgia or for a Senate seat. Trump has publicly discouraged this, writing on Truth Social that he had told her not to run due to 'poor public polling'.