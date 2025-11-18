Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene says President Donald Trump called her a 'traitor' after she backed a bipartisan effort to release the sealed Jeffrey Epstein files. She argues the label was unfair and deeply personal, insisting she is being attacked simply for 'standing with victims'.

The controversy unfolded as Congress considers whether to publicise more than 10,000 pages of Epstein-related documents, which could identify high-profile individuals who had contact with Epstein over two decades. The material covers the period between 1998 and 2019, matching most federal records.

@couriernewsroom This morning, Marjorie Taylor Greene ripped into Trump after he posted on Truth Social calling her a “traitor” over the Epstein Files. ♬ original sound - COURIER

A Personal Blow Greene Did Not Expect

Greene told CNN the remark was 'the most hurtful thing' Trump had ever said about her. She warned that such language can 'radicalise people' and place her in immediate danger.

Her comments followed Mr Trump's criticism of her online for supporting a discharge petition to force a vote on transparency. The petition requires 218 signatures, but only four Republicans have signed it, highlighting Greene's isolation within her own party.

'I Stand With Victims': Greene Positions Herself as Defender of Survivors

Greene told Fox News that supporting transparency is a moral obligation rather than a political stance. 'I stand with rape victims and survivors of trafficking,' she said, arguing full disclosure could reveal networks of abuse linked to Epstein.

She argues that loyalty to a political leader should never outweigh the responsibility to seek justice. The documents, if released, could expose more than 150 names, mapping patterns of behaviour and contact that have remained hidden from the public.

Greene believes survivors deserve answers, not secrecy. Releasing the files could help restore public trust and demonstrate that accountability reaches beyond political alliances.

Threat Levels Rise After Trump's Remarks

Greene says the fallout was immediate. Security advisers reported a 32% surge in targeted online threats within 48 hours of Mr Trump's posts. She attributes this spike to his most aggressive followers.

'As a woman, I take threats seriously,' she said. The surge, she explained, gave her 'a small understanding of the fear and pressure survivors feel' when powerful individuals attempt to intimidate them.

A Battle for Influence Inside the MAGA Movement

Mr Trump dismissed Greene's concerns, claiming 'nobody cares' about her arguments, and hinted at supporting a primary challenger against her in 2026.

Trump-endorsed challengers typically raise $1.2 million to $3.8 million (approximately £1 million to £3 million) early in a campaign, giving them financial momentum. Greene's allies warn that this could reshape her district's political landscape.

The feud highlights a power struggle within the MAGA movement. Greene, once a staunch Trump loyalist, now opposes him over the call for transparency surrounding Epstein. Mr Trump has repeatedly dismissed the push as a 'hoax', while Greene insists openness is crucial to restore credibility.

Greene Recasts Herself as a Patriot, Not a Traitor

In a recent press conference, Greene rejected claims she had betrayed the movement. Patriotism, she said, requires putting the American people first, above political factions.

She outlined three guiding principles:

Supporting survivors is not disloyal.

Transparency strengthens democracy.

Moral duty outweighs political allegiance (Daily Caller).

Her message is emotional and direct. Greene aims to reshape her image from loyalist to independent truth-seeker willing to endure backlash.

Open to Forgiveness — Not to Backing Down

Despite the tensions, Greene says she is open to reconciling with Mr Trump, citing her Christian faith. But she stresses that reconciliation will not stop her transparency push.

'We can have our differences and still love and respect one another,' she said, warning that no political pressure would deter her from pursuing the release of documents spanning over 20 years.

A Feud With National Implications

The Greene–Trump dispute carries broader consequences for the Republican Party. It raises questions about managing internal conflict and how the party handles accountability versus loyalty. It may influence how Republicans respond to survivors, public pressure, and political scandals.