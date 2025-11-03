Crumbl Cookies' latest collaboration with lifestyle icon Martha Stewart has taken the internet by storm. The limited-edition dessert menu, available across US stores from 3 to 8 November 2025, features six indulgent flavours that many fans believe were inspired by Stewart's most beloved recipes.

Social media users have called it one of Crumbl's most nostalgic and elegant line-ups yet, drawing parallels between Stewart's classic cookbooks and the bakery chain's viral creations.

Crumbl teased the collaboration on Instagram and Facebook, describing Stewart as 'the legendary hostess' who would 'take over' the menu for one week.

Within hours, fans flooded the comments, speculating which of her signature desserts would make the list.

Inside the limited-edition menu

The special Martha Stewart × Crumbl collection features six desserts reminiscent of Stewart's timeless approach to baking and presentation. According to Crumbl's official listings, the line-up includes:

New York Cheesecake – a creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, topped with fresh strawberries.

– a creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, topped with fresh strawberries. Classic Fudge Brownie – a dense, chocolatey brownie glazed with a glossy layer and white chocolate drizzle.

– a dense, chocolatey brownie glazed with a glossy layer and white chocolate drizzle. Martha Stewart's Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins – thin, crisp cookies with caramelised edges and soft centres.

– thin, crisp cookies with caramelised edges and soft centres. Coconut Layer Cake – a light white cake layered with vanilla mousse and finished with toasted coconut.

– a light white cake layered with vanilla mousse and finished with toasted coconut. Pumpkin Sheet Cake – a spiced pumpkin base topped with cream cheese frosting and buttery brown-sugar streusel.

– a spiced pumpkin base topped with cream cheese frosting and buttery brown-sugar streusel. Mile-High Lemon Pie – a tart lemon filling in a golden shortbread crust, topped with whipped cream and lemon slices.

Each treat mirrors Stewart's hallmark combination of refinement and comfort, with a clear nod to the home-baked charm that defined her culinary legacy.

Fans react: 'It's giving Martha!'

The announcement sparked immediate excitement across TikTok and Instagram. Many users shared side-by-side photos of the Crumbl items and Martha Stewart's classic desserts, noting striking similarities in presentation and flavour profiles.

On TikTok, creators posted unboxing and taste-test videos, praising Crumbl for capturing Stewart's nostalgic charm within its modern dessert style.

Viewers highlighted how the limited-edition flavours reflected Stewart's signature approach to elegant yet comforting home baking.

As reported by Yahoo Life, the collaboration has become one of Crumbl's most talked-about releases of the year, and fans continue to debate whether the recipes were directly developed by Stewart or simply inspired by her original creations.

A marketing masterstroke by Crumbl

Crumbl's weekly rotating cookie menu has become a staple of the brand's marketing strategy, fuelling anticipation with each new drop.

By partnering with a household name like Martha Stewart, the company has capitalised on both nostalgia and seasonal demand.

The early November release aligns perfectly with the start of holiday baking season, when consumers are most drawn to traditional dessert flavours.

The brand's use of limited-edition packaging, combined with Stewart's established reputation for quality and elegance, has further amplified the campaign's appeal.

Industry analysts have praised Crumbl's ability to merge influencer culture with culinary tradition, noting that celebrity collaborations continue to drive engagement and brand loyalty within the dessert market.

Did Martha Stewart really share her secret recipes?

Neither Crumbl nor Stewart has confirmed whether the limited-edition flavours use her original recipes. However, the brand's social media posts describe the line-up as 'inspired by Martha's classic desserts'.

This phrasing has led fans to speculate about Stewart's level of involvement in recipe development.

Even without official confirmation, her influence is unmistakable. From the New York Cheesecake's presentation to the Coconut Layer Cake's refined simplicity, each dessert carries Stewart's signature blend of elegance and nostalgia.

Food blogs and dessert enthusiasts alike have hailed the collaboration as a perfect example of how timeless recipes can resonate in a fast-paced, trend-driven market.