Denzel Washington is no stranger when it comes to action films and has a long-standing career as an action star. Now, rumours have it that Marvel wants him to play Magneto in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

We Got This Covered received information from reliable sources that Washington is part of the wish list of suitable actors to play Magneto. The insiders claimed that "The Equalizer" star is Marvel's top choice to play the mutant character.

The site does not doubt the authenticity of this report because their sources have previously also provided accurate information. They are the same ones who revealed that Black Knight and Moon Knight will be part of the MCU before Marvel made it official.

However, the 64-year-old Golden Globe winner is not the only one on the wish list. Marvel is also said to be eyeing Giancarlo Esposito for Magneto. People may remember the Italian-American actor and director from his role in the TV shows "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul." He played the violent Gus Fring.

As for Washington, he is certainly a strong contender given his experience with action-heavy films. He recently gained recognition for his role as the mysterious and elusive Robert McCall in "The Equalizer" franchise.

Interestingly, Kevin Feige revealed in a previous interview that his future plans for the characters in the MCU involve diversity. This means casting actors of colour.

"This is the future. This is the way the world is, and the way, certainly, our studio's going to be run going forward, because it brings about better stories. The more diverse the group of people making the movie is, the better the stories," Feige told The Wrap in March.

Marvel has gone through some changes in terms of casting. Comic book fans were up-in-arms when the studios hired Zendaya to play MJ (who is white in the comics) and Tony Revolori as Flash in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

James McAvoy and Ian McKellen portrayed Magneto in Fox's "X-Men" franchise. It is unclear if they will reprise their roles in Marvel's version of the mutants. Marvel Studios has yet to confirm if Washington and Esposito are indeed among the choices to play Magneto.